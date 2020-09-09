Hudson Valley Man Killed In House Party Shooting Upstate

A 50-year-old Hudson Valley man was shot and killed while attending an upstate New York party.

Putnam County resident Scott Krempler, of Patterson, was allegedly killed by Rochester resident Stephen Swanton, 43, in the Town of Webb in Herkimer County on Saturday, Sept. 5, police said.

A second man, Oriskany resident William Robertello, 55, was also injured in the incident.

Officers from the Town of Webb and Town of Inlet police departments responded to a reported home invasion on Dan-Bar Acres Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

It is alleged that Swanton was involved in an argument at a party earlier in the day, which escalated that evening. During the second altercation, Swanton allegedly shot both Krempler and Robertello.

Krempler was pronounced dead at the scene, while Robertello was airlifted to an upstate hospital, and has since been released.

“During the altercation it appears Swanton shot both individuals with a handgun in his driveway,” New York State Police investigators announced following the shooting.

Swanton was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder. Following his arraignment, Swanton was remanded to the Herkimer County Jail without bail.

