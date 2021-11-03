Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Man Killed In Hit-Run Crash

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
A Yorktown resident was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
A Yorktown resident was killed by a hit-and-run driver. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

A 40-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Northern Westchester.

Demetrios Doupis, of Yorktown, was found on Route 6 in Yorktown around 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 after police received a call regarding a person lying in the roadway, said Lt. John Delulio.

A preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 6, between Sunnyside Street and Barger Street, struck Doupis and left the scene of the accident, Delulio said.

Police searching the area of the crash.

Rockland Video Productions

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by the department's Accident Investigative Unit, along with assistance from the Westchester County Police.

The department is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information contact the department at 914-962-4141.

