Hudson Valley Man Kicked Pregnant Woman In Stomach, Poured Grease On Her, Police Say

A man from the region is accused of physically assaulting a pregnant woman during a domestic dispute.

Ulster County resident Enrique Plaza, age 29, of Saugerties was arrested on multiple charges stemming from the altercation at a home on Livingston Street, Saugerties Police said.

Officers were called to the residence shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, May 29, with reports of a physical domestic dispute.

Investigators determined that during the fight Plaza had pushed and slapped the victim several times, threw cooking grease on her body, and spit in her face, police said.

He then kicked the woman, who is six months pregnant, in the abdomen, according to police.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

Plaza was arrested and charged with attempted assault, criminal mischief, and harassment.

He was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.

A judge also issued a stay-away order of protection, barring him from any contact with the victim.

