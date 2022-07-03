Hudson Valley Man Driving Drunk Becomes Combative With Troopers, Police Say

A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he drove while intoxicated in Westchester County and shoved a trooper against a patrol car, causing damage.

Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-95 in Larchmont for vehicle and traffic violations at about 11:10 p.m. on Friday, June 24, according to New York State Police.

The driver, identified as Philip Thompson, of New Rochelle, was found to be intoxicated, police said.

When police tried to take Thompson into custody, he resisted arrest and shoved a trooper toward traffic against the patrol car, authorities reported.

He was arrested after struggling with two troopers, according to the report.

Police said Thompson's BAC was found to be .13 percent.

State Police said Thompson was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated (previous conviction)

Driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08% or more

Two counts of second-degree assault

Third-degree criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

He was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets for Tuesday, July 19, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.