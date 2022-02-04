Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Man Dies After Apparent Hiking Accident, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Shelving Rock Falls in the town of Fort Ann in Washington County, near Lake George.
Shelving Rock Falls in the town of Fort Ann in Washington County, near Lake George. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Northern Westchester man died after an apparent hiking accident upstate, New York State Police said.

Troopers in Washington County responded to Shelving Rock Falls in the town of Fort Ann in Washington County, near Lake George at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 on a report of a deceased man located at the bottom of a cliff. 

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Timothy J. Gillen of Peekskill, according to state police. 

Passing hikers observed Gillen at the bottom of the cliff and contacted police, who said it was determined that Gillen had been hiking in the area died as a result of a fall.

This case remains under investigation however, no signs of foul play were observed, state police noted.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.