Hudson Valley Man Charged With Animal Cruelty For Abusing Dog, SPCA Says

A Hudson Valley man was arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly abusing a pit bull in his care “for an extended period of time,” the SPCA announced.

Yonkers resident Uriah Joseph was arrested by the SPCA of Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit and charged with animal cruelty for allegedly not providing adequate food, water, and veterinary care for an extended period to his young pit bull, now named Brownie.

According to the SPCA, officers were alerted to Joseph when an emaciated dog was found inside of an apartment in Yonkers and immediately responded to the scene.

Officials said the pit bull was in an advanced state of emaciation, dehydration, and extreme neglect. He was rushed to a local veterinarian for immediate medical attention.

The veterinarian’s examination determined that Brownie’s state of emaciation was consistent with starvation.

His ribs, hip and pelvic bones were visibly prominent, and Brownie was denied necessary food and water resulting in the loss of over 40 percent of his body weight.

The SPCA said that if Brownie was left in the state he was found, his condition would have worsened and likely would have been fatal.

“Brownie is now safe thanks to everyone who helped with his rescue,” the SPCA stated. “If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect, please call the SPCA of Westchester’s Confidential Animal Cruelty Hotline at (914) 941-7797.”

