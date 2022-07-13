Hudson Valley Man Called City Office, Threatened To Shoot Cops, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening to shoot police officers.

Ulster County resident Masani Gordon, of Saugerties, was arrested Thursday, July 8, following an investigation by Saugerties Police.

Investigators said the 26-year-old called the Town of Saugerties Supervisor’s Office in June 2022 and threatened to shoot members of the city’s police force.

Police did not say what, if anything, may have prompted the threat.

Gordon was charged with making terroristic threats, a felony, and ordered held at the Ulster County jail without bail.

