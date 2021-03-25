Hudson Valley Man Busted With Crack, Fentanyl, Police Say

An area has been arrested on numerous alleged drug offenses following a search.

Orange County resident Kareem Valles, age 45, of Port Jervis, was arrested on Tuesday, March 23 for multiple narcotics-related offenses.

While conducting an investigation, Port Jervis Police Department officers determined that Valles was in possession of a significant quantity of crack cocaine and fentanyl, Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden.

During the search, Worden said officers seized 32 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of fentanyl, a number of alprazolam tablets, and $1,500 in cash.

Valles was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminally using drug paraphernalia

He was arraigned in City Court and remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office without bail pending further court appearances.

