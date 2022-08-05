Hudson Valley Man Busted Driving Drunk Twice In 2 Hours, Police Say

A Hudson Valley resident was stopped for suspected drunk driving not once, but twice in a span of just two hours, authorities said.

Troopers in Ulster County stopped Edwin Mendez, age 29, of New Paltz, at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, as he drove on Southside Avenue in New Paltz.

Troopers had noticed the man’s 2013 Audi S4 violating several vehicle and traffic laws, according to New York State Police.

During their conversation, troopers determined that Mendez did not have a valid driver’s license and was impaired by alcohol, police said.

He was arrested after refusing a chemical test to determine his blood alcohol concentration and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operator, both felonies.

Mendez was issued an appearance ticket and released from custody a short time later, police said.

At around 4:15 a.m., not even two hours after his first stop, state troopers again pulled Mendez over on State Route 299 after reportedly observing him violate numerous vehicle and traffic laws.

Troopers recognized Mendez from the first stop and again determined he was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Mendez was arrested for a second time and slapped with additional charges of felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operator.

He was issued another appearance ticket for the Town of New Paltz Court, where he’s set to appear on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

