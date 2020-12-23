Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Choking Woman, Sending Her To Hospital

Christina Coulter
Martin Glien of Saugerties, 42, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 20, the day after officers responded to the scene of the dispute at his home in the Village of Saugerties, according to the Saugerties Police Department. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Hudson Valley man was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing after a physical domestic dispute led to his victim's admission to an area hospital, police said.

Ulster County resident Martin Glien, age 42, of Saugerties, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 20, the day after officers responded to the scene of the dispute at his home in the Village of Saugerties, according to the Saugerties Police Department. 

An order of protection was issued on the victim's behalf by the Village of Saugerties court, and Glien was released on his own recognizance after he was arraigned, police said. 

