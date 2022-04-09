Contact Us
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Using Dead Person's Checks In Fraud Scheme

Nicole Valinote
A 36-year-old man was arrested and accused of defrauding a bank out of more than $4,000.
Ulster County resident Thomas Mann, of Clintondale, was arrested on Wednesday, April 6, and charged with eight counts of second-degree forgery, one count of third-degree grand larceny, and eight counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, according to New York State Police.

State Police in Ellenville received a report on Thursday, March 10, of fraud involving a checking account of a person who died, police said. 

Investigators found that Mann began using the deceased individual's checks for his own personal use and defrauded the bank out of $4,518, authorities said.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail, police reported.

