Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Raping Victim 'Known To Him,' Police Say

A 26-year-old man from Northern Westchester was arrested and accused of raping and assaulting a victim in the region.

Alexander Backofen, of Bedford, was arrested on Wednesday, May 25, according to New York State Police.

Police said he was charged with the following:

First-degree rape

Two counts of first-degree criminal sex act

Second-degree assault

State Police said investigators determined that Backofen traveled to Carmel and raped and assaulted a victim who is "known to him."

He was arraigned and remanded to the Putnam County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond, authorities said.

He is set to appear in court on Monday, June 13, police said.

