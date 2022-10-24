Contact Us
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Raping Child

Kathy Reakes
A Hudson Valley man was charged with allegedly raping a child under the age of 17.
Working on a hotline report, a New York State Police arrested a Hudson Valley man for allegedly raping a child under the age of 17.

Orange County resident Eliceo Quintero Francisco, age 21, from the town of Monroe, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 22, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, Francisco was charged following an investigation into the hotline tip.

He was charged with:

  • Two counts of rape
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Possessing a sexual performance by a child
  • Use of a child less than 17 in a sexual performance
  • Promoting a sexual performance by a child less than 17

Francisco was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or, a $2,000 credit card, a $4,000 secured appearance bond, or a $6,000 partially secured appearance bond with a 10 percent deposit. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 24. 

