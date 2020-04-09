Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Masturbating On School Grounds In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was caught allegedly masturbating outside an area elementary school.
A man was caught allegedly masturbating outside an area elementary school. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 52-year-old man was nabbed allegedly masturbating in the parking area of an elementary school after police spotted a vehicle at the closed facility in Fairfield County.

Dutchess County resident Troy Musacchio, of Beacon, was arrested around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, by Norwalk Police officers, said Lt. Jared Zwickler.

According to Zwickler, officers were patrolling the area of Cranbury Elementary School located on Knowalot Lane in Norwalk when they noticed an occupied vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers observed Musacchio masturbating inside the vehicle while watching a pornographic movie on a phone, Zwickler said.

Musacchio was charged with loitering on school grounds, public indecency, and trespassing. He was issued a misdemeanor summons and released from the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

