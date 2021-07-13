Hudson Valley Financier Who Went Missing While Jogging Found Dead

Contact Us
The body of Bruce Rubin of Harrison has been found on a ridge in Virginia.
Photo Credit: Patrick County Police Department

The body of a missing New York man who disappeared while jogging during a trip to Virginia has been found.

According to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith, the body of Bruce Rubin, age 61, of Westchester County, was found around noon on Monday, July 12 off a bluff in the Roaring Creek Gorge in Vesta, Virginia.

Rubin, the chief operating officer, and chief compliance officer of the multibillion-dollar investment firm Westchester Capital Management in Valhalla, was found by sheriff's deputies and Primland Resort employees who had been searching since he was reported missing on Friday, July 2.

An avid jogger and competitive mountain and technical trail runner, Rubin was reported missing after he didn't return from a morning jog while staying at the Primland Resort. He has most recently lived in Chappaqua and Harrison.

Since then, deputies and search and rescue teams, as well as resort employees have searched daily for Rubin.

Smith said the location where Rubin was found was not near a marked trail. 

Deputies, search and rescue personnel, and rappel teams with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management were able to recover the body from the gorge by 8 p.m. on Monday. 

The sheriff said that no foul play exists and evidence indicates that Rubin accidentally fell. 

The sheriff said he had been informed that Rubin, who he called an adventurist, was training for a marathon and looking for elevation changes.

Rubin had qualified for the annual Rim-to-Rim-to-Rim race in Grand Canyon in September, a 47-mile run that includes almost 11,000 feet in elevation change.

 The body was transported to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke, Virginia. 

