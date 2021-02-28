Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Recall Issued For Beef Product Distributed To Restaurants, Retailers In New York
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Domestic Violence Suspect Nabbed In NYC

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested a Dutchess County man for refusing to turn himself in on an attempted burglary charge connected to a domestic violence incident.
New York State Police arrested a Dutchess County man for refusing to turn himself in on an attempted burglary charge connected to a domestic violence incident. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley man wanted for attempted robbery in connection with a domestic violence case was arrested in New York City on a warrant.

Dutchess County resident Ruben Al Stella, age 27, of Millbrook, was arrested by the state police with assistance from the NYPD on Thursday, Feb. 25, after refusing to turn himself in, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The arrest stems from incident on Wednesday, Sept. 9, when troopers responded to a home on Route 44 in the town of Washington for a domestic dispute. 

An investigation determined Stella attempted to forcibly steal property from the victim while an order of protection was in place. 

 Stella who fled to the New York City area was advised of the charges telephonically but refused to turn himself in. 

 A warrant for his arrest was issued by the town of Washington Court as a result. 

 Stella was then located in New York City and taken into custory.

He was charged with attempted robbery, aggravated family offense and criminal contempt.

Stella was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail, $30,000 bond, or $120,000 partially secure bond. 

 He is next scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday, March 2.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.