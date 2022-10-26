Hudson Valley Crash That Snarled Traffic For Hours Involved 23 Vehicles, Police Say

A multi-vehicle crash that backed up traffic for morning commuters in Westchester involved over 20 vehicles over the span of a mile, police say.

The crash, which happened on I-95 northbound in New Rochelle on Wednesday, Oct. 26 around 6:45 a.m., was caused when an unknown tractor-trailer leaked around 100 gallons of an "unknown liquid substance" onto the road, which caused extremely slippery conditions, according to New York State Police.

Police said that 21 passenger cars and two tractor-trailers were involved in a series of crashes over the span of a mile as a result of the spill and that seven people were taken to New Rochelle Hospital for minor injuries.

After causing a five-mile delay for morning commuters, the spill was cleaned up by police and fire officials, and all lanes of the highway were reopened shortly after 9 a.m., police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.