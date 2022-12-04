Contact Us
Brief Dry Stretch Will Be Followed By New Storm System: Here's What To Expect
Hudson Valley Convicted Felon Nabbed With Ghost AK-47, Other Weapons, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
A 38-year-old Lagrange man is facing charges after investigators reported that he was found in possession of an illegal ghost AK-47 and other firearms.
A 38-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing charges after investigators reported that he was found in possession of an illegal ghost AK-47 and other firearms.

Dutchess County resident Jonathan Milland, of LaGrange, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, following a long-term investigation by New York State Police, authorities reported.

State Police said Milland was found in possession of the following weapons:

  • A ghost AK-47 rifle
  • An AR-15
  • A Glock handgun model 23
  • A serialized shotgun

Milland can't legally possess firearms because he is a convicted felon, police reported.

Authorities said Milland was charged with:

  • Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of assault weapons 
  • Four counts of criminal possession of a firearm
  • Four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon as a convicted felon

He was given an appearance ticket returnable to town of LaGrange Court on Tuesday, Dec. 20, police said.

