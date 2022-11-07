Hudson Valley Convenience Store In Trouble For Selling Illegal Marijuana Products, Police Say

A convenience store in Westchester County is facing legal trouble for selling "dangerous and illegal products," police said.

The Mamaroneck Convenience Store, located at 311 Mamaroneck Ave., has been summonsed for selling products containing THC and CBD, according to an announcement by Mamaroneck Village Police from Saturday, Nov. 5.

Police began investigating the store after hearing complaints from parents, business owners, and community members that illegal products were being sold to young teenagers, authorities said.

The illegal products sold included:

Marijuana;

Flavored e-cigarettes and vapes;

CBD-flavored gummies;

THC-flavored gummies;

Pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes;

THC liquid vape and oils;

Delta 8 THC.

Some of the products were packaged like candy to look more appealing to young children and teenagers, according to police.

The business and the store's owner were summonsed, and the illegal products were seized, police said.

