Hudson Valley 46-Year-Old Hits Victim, Threatens To Destroy Vehicle, State Police Say

An Orange County man was charged with assault and criminal mischief for allegedly attacking another person and threatening to destroy their vehicle.
A Hudson Valley man was charged for allegedly striking a victim of domestic violence and then threatening to destroy a vehicle with a pipe in front of state police.

Orange County resident Jeff Sniffen, age 46, of the town of Greenville, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, an investigation into the incident by state troopers revealed that Sniffen struck the victim with a closed fist causing physical injury. 

He then broke the victim’s cell phone making it inoperative. While speaking to troopers, Sniffen threatened to destroy the victim’s vehicle. He then grabbed a metal bat to strike the vehicle, Nevel said.

Sniffen was immediately taken into custody, Nevel said.

He was charged with criminal mischief/ property damage, and criminal mischief/damaging a motor vehicle, both felonies. He was additionally charged with assault.

Sniffen was transported to the Orange County Jail for pre-arraignment holding.

