Hudson Valley 12-Year-Old Charged With Making Terrorist Threat, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Poughkeepsie Middle School
Poughkeepsie Middle School Photo Credit: Poughkeepsie School District

A 12-year-old Hudson Valley boy has been charged with making a terroristic threat after making an online threat.

The incident began in Dutchess County around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, when Poughkeepsie Middle School became aware of a message on Snapchat in which a person threatened to bring a gun to school.

According to Detective Lt. Matt Clark, of the Poughkeepsie Police, the school was quickly able to identify the student responsible for the post.

The student, a 12-year-old male, was brought to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Juvenile Division, Clark said.

The student and his mother were issued a Family Court appearance ticket to answer the charges of Making a Terroristic Threat, a felony, he added. 

"The City of Poughkeepsie Police take every school threat seriously and whenever possible will file charges against those responsible in the age-appropriate court," Clark said.

Anyone with information on this school threat or any other school threat can call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

