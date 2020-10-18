Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
House Fire Breaks Out In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
A look at the house fire.
A look at the house fire. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police

A family has been displaced by a house fire in Rockland.

The blaze broke out at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 in Airmont.

All of the occupants of the house, and an adjoined residence, evacuated. 

Tallman FD responded and, with the assistance of Suffern FD and Mahwah FD, the fire was extinguished, Ramapo Police said. 

All power to the residence was cut off by Orange & Rockland Utilities. 

Faist Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics were on scene, standing by for precaution. 

No civilians were injured, however, one fireman suffered a minor injury and was treated on the scene.

The home was deemed uninhabitable and the residents found shelter with family. 

The fire is under investigation at this time by Ramapo Police Investigations Division and Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

