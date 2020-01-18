Contact Us
Police & Fire

House Fire Breaks Out In Rockland

A house fire broke out overnight in Pearl River.
The fire started around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 in the rear of a home on South Middletown Road before spreading from the yard to the space under the home's deck, Orangetown Police said.

The Pearl River Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire without incident. The department was assisted by the Nanuet Fire Department on mutual aid.

The Orangetown Fire Inspector was called to the scene and is investigating the cause.

The Rockland County Highway Department responded and salted the roadway which had frozen over during fire operations.

