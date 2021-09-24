Hours-Long Standoff Ends In Suicide In Area

A tense hours-long standoff ended when an area resident with a rifle killed himself.

Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley, Jr. said the incident unfolded around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, when the town of Kent Ambulance along with the EmStar medics were dispatched to Pudding Street in the Town of Putnam Valley for a man with chest pain.

The medic unit was first on scene and was confronted by a man with a shotgun.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, the medic retreated to safety, while notifying Putnam 911 of the situation, Langley said.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene and located the subject in question.

While maintaining a perimeter and safely keeping the armed man in sight, a member of the Sheriff’s Office observed the man point the shotgun in their direction and fire a round into the air.

The man was kept confined to the area of the property where he then later entered the front doorway of his home and subsequently took his own life, Langley added.

"In addition to the police agencies at the scene we would like to thank Putnam 911, PCSO Dispatch, Town of Kent Fire/Ambulance, and the Bureau of Emergency Services for the invaluable roles they all played today," the Sheriff's said.

The department has not released the man's name.

The Putnam County Emergency Response Team responded to the scene along with:

New York State Police

Town of Kent Police

Town of Carmel Police.

