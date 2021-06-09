Home Destroyed During Height Of Severe Thunderstorms In Hudson Valley

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
The back of the home was destroyed.
The back of the home was destroyed. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

A Hudson Valley family lost their home after a large tree took off the back half of the house during an intense thunderstorm.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, in Orange County when a series of storms with high winds moved through sending the large tree crashing into the home at 8 Carpenter Road in Chester.

The owner of the home, Rick Collazo, told Rockland Video he and his wife had just arrived home when the tree fell on the back of the residence, his two sons, one who is autistic, were inside at the time.

The entire back of the house was destroyed by the large tree.

Rockland Video Productions

"It doesn't look good, we may have lost the house completely," he said. 

Chester officials have deemed the home inhabitable.

Collazo said he wasn't sure what the family was going to do, but was relieved that his sons were okay.

"If they had been in the back bedrooms or bathroom they would be gone," he told Rockland Video.

The family cat, "Jinks," was killed.

The damage.

Rockland Video Productions

Additional strong storms are forecast for the area on Wednesday, June 9, according to the National Weather Service.

The tree landed in the family pool.

Rockland Video Productions

The service residents should expect additional thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening with the potential for heavy rainfall which may produce localized flash flooding. Gusty winds and lightning strikes are also threats.

