North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Hit-Run Suspect At Large After Woman, 34, Found Dead On Side Of Road, State Police Say

State Street in the Village of Otisville.
State Street in the Village of Otisville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State police are asking the public's help in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early in the morning on Sunday, March 31.

At about 7 a.m., 34-year-old Kiera L. Babcock of the Village of Otisville in Orange County was found dead on the side of the road on State Street in Otisville after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night, March 30, according to state police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

Further info, including a possible description of the vehicle, has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

