Hit-Run Driver Nabbed After Crashing Into Parked Car, Pole In Rockland, Police Say

Zak Failla
The hit-and-run driver was caught in Ramapo after crashing into a parked car and utility pole.. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A hit-and-run driver in Rockland County was neither quick enough, nor smart enough to avoid police after striking a parked car and crashing into a utility pole.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department responded to a report of a driver who struck a parked car in Airmont and proceeded to speed away from the scene.

The driver, whose name was not released, continued on to Campbell Avenue in Airmont, when he struck a utility pole, totaled his car, and fled from the scene on foot.

According to police, though he wasn’t caught at the scene, the driver left behind identifying information in the car, and he was subsequently tracked down and arrested without further incident.

Following his arrest, the driver was released and scheduled to make a court appearance in Airmont later this year.

