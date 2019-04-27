Contact Us
date 2019-04-27
North Rockland Daily Voice

Hit-Run Crash Leads To DWI Charge For Valley Cottage Man

Valerie Musson
Lawrence Street/Oak Tree Road in Tappan
Lawrence Street/Oak Tree Road in Tappan Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man from Valley Cottage is facing DWI charges after his involvement in a hit-and-run crash, police say.

Orangetown Police say they responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Lawrence Street in Tappan on Saturday, April 20 around 2:30 p.m.

Officers obtained a description of the vehicle and subsequently located it on Oak Tree Road in Tappan, police say.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, identified as 47-year-old Edward Tiesler of Valley Cottage, was allegedly operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state, according to police.

Tiesler was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where police say he consented to a breathalyzer test that showed a BAC reading of more than twice the legal limit.

Tiesler was processed and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was released and is scheduled to return to Orangetown Justice Court on Wednesday, May 22.

