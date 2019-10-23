Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Breaking News: Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle On Route 303 In Rockland
Hiker Found Dead In Area After Intensive Search Involving 17 Rangers

Kathy Reakes
It took some 17 forest rangers to retrieve the body of a missing hiker.
It took some 17 forest rangers to retrieve the body of a missing hiker. Photo Credit: DEC

A 59-year-old hiker was found dead following an intensive search after he failed to show up to meet a friend.

The incident began around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, when state Forest Rangers Mark Brand, Kenneth Gierloff, and Christine Nelson responded to a search for a missing 50-year-old male in Platte Clove.

Based on the information provided by a friend, the unidentified man was dropped off on Platte Clove Road and planned to hike down to the Plattekill Creek, camp, and then hike through to meet a friend at Saugerties Bridge on Becker Road, officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation said on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

DEC rangers and state police prepare to retrieve the body of a missing hiker.

Using the information, the rangers began a search of Plattekill Creek. At 7:33 p.m., they located the hiker deceased in the town of Hunter approximately 1.25 miles upstream from Becker Road, DEC officials said.

After finding the man deceased, the rangers contacted state police and DEC's Bureau of Environmental Crime Investigations.

On Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 a.m., state police and rangers began investigating the scene and recovering the subject.

A technical rope system was set up on Platte Clove Road and involved multiple high and steep angle rope systems approximately 700 feet high were required, officials said.

With the help of 17 rangers, the man was recovered and turned over to the coroner for an autopsy.

