High School In Rockland Closed Due To Suspicion Of Hazardous Materials

Hazardous materials in classrooms inside a Hudson Valley high school forced officials to shutter the doors of the building and transition students to remote learning.

In Rockland County, Spring Valley Schools Superintendent Clarence Ellis issued an alert to the community advising that the district was notified of suspicion of hazardous materials in specific classrooms at the high school, prompting the closure.

The district received notification of the situation late on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and posted a notice at approximately 8 p.m. after phone calls were sent to alert parents.

In response, Ellis said that "it is not feasible to run the in-person instructional program and concurrently investigate and develop a plan to address this immediate concern.”

Students were instructed to transition to distance learning as of Wednesday, Oct. 13, through at least the rest of the week.

“During this time we can fully assess the scope and nature of the material and determine the most effective and safe mitigation measures,” Ellis said.

Previously scheduled PSATs and SATs for Wednesday will be rescheduled, though no guidance was initially issued in regards to meal distribution, extracurricular activities, or athletic events.

“We will continue to keep the community informed as we gather information and develop a plan in collaboration with district professionals,” Ellis wrote. “We thank you for your patience and understanding while we work through these challenges."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.