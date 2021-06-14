High School Football Players Injured During Shooting

Two teenagers suffered gunshot wounds in what has been described as a “random act of violence” while walking home from a party in Westchester, officials said.

Gunshots rang out in Mount Vernon at approximately 1 a.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and West 1st Avenue on Sunday, June 13, with bullets striking 18-year-old Tommy Guest, and his cousin, 16-year-old Jarred Collins.

Police said that one was struck by a bullet in the leg, and while the other was not struck by the hail of gunfire, he broke his leg while attempting to flee.

Both were taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx for treatment in stable condition.

According to reports, both teens are popular at Mount Vernon High School, where they play football. Guest, a senior, also has a full academic scholarship to attend Stony Brook University.

Police noted that a car occupied by several people was also struck by multiple bullets during the incident, though no injuries were reported there.

There has been no motive for the random shooting announced by police.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department’s Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510.

