Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Three-Hour Standoff After Knife Attack Leads To Arrest Of Hudson Valley Man, Police Say
Police & Fire

Heroin Dealer In Hudson Valley Busted After Fatal Overdose

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police troopers arrested a heroin dealer in Carmel.
New York State Police troopers arrested a heroin dealer in Carmel. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An alleged heroin dealer in the Hudson Valley is facing charges in Putnam County after being busted by New York State Police investigators following a fatal overdose.

New York State Police investigators announced the arrest of Carmel resident William Mancusi, age 45, on multiple drug charges following an investigation into a heroin overdose in Putnam County.

Police said that a fatal overdose in the town of Southeast led investigators to identify Mancusi as a suspect, leading to his arrest on Monday, Jan. 10.

Mancusi was arrested without incident and charged with three counts each of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance, all fellonies.

Following his arrest, Mancusi was arraigned in the town of Carmel Court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday, Jan. 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.