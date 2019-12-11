HEROES: Former NYPD Commissioner Kerik's Son Among Squad That Killed Jersey City Shooters

The son of former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik was one of three officers who rushed a Jersey City kosher grocery on Tuesday and gunned down two assailants who shot and killed a city officer and three civilians in cold blood, colleagues said.

Newark Police Detective Joseph Kerik, an emergency services veteran, was treated for bruises at Jersey City Medical Center after his act of heroism, said his father, who lives in Franklin Lakes.

The 34-year-old Paramus High School graduate has been working with a federal task force that was among the units that converged on the Greenville section Tuesday during a police shootout with a couple who witnesses said were armed with rifles.

Kerik and Jersey City Detectives Joziph Soliman and John Antman emerged from an armored truck driven by JCPD Officer Jimmy Frattini that slammed into the JC Kosher Supermarket, where the shooters had barricaded themselves, Bernard Kerik told Daily Voice early Wednesday.

The trio took out both shooters, he said.

Kerik was at the medical center early Tuesday evening with his son.

They were praying for “Jersey City Police and their fallen officer,” Joseph Seals, a 17-year department veteran and father of five who lived in North Arlington.

