Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Hero Cops Save Residents From Three-Alarm Fire In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
City of Newburgh police officers saved several residents of a home that was on fire. Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Fire Department IAFF Local 589
A home was totally destroyed during a three-alarm fire. Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Fire Department IAFF Local 589

City of Newburgh police officers braved smoke and flames to save several residents inside a home early Wednesday as flames spread throughout the residence.

The call for the fire came in around 3:47 a.m. Wednesday at 746 Broadway, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

Upon arrival, officers found the first floor of the residence was heavily engulfed in flames and onlookers told them there will still residents inside the building, Burns said.

Officer Daniel D’Elicio ran into the building and located an elderly man that he was able to safely evacuate, while Officer Matthew McAllister went to the rear of the building and assisted with residences who had exited the second floor via a garage structure, he added.

Sergeant Timothy Gliedman and Officer Charles Cruz found a woman leaning out of a second-floor window who unable to leave her apartment due to the fire on the first floor. The two officers were able to assist her with climbing to the second-floor window and caught her as she jumped to safety.

At that point, the City of Newburgh Fire Department responded to the scene to fight the fire and the scene was turned over to the fire department.

Several residences were transported to St. Luke’s hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.