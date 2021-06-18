Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Helicopter Inspecting Power Lines Crashes In Hudson Valley, FAA Says

Kathy Reakes
The area of the helicopter crash.
The area of the helicopter crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were injured during a helicopter crash in the Hudson Valley, according to the FAA.

The crash took place around 8:56 a.m., Friday, June 18, while the pilot of the McDonnell Douglas 500 helicopter was inspecting power lines near Swan Lake in Sullivan County, the FAA said.

Two people were aboard, both were injured and were flown to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

New York State Police and the FAA have secured the site.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

