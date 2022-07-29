Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Headstone, Building At Hudson Valley Cemetery Defaced With Swastikas

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A 32-year-old Ellenville man was arrested Thursday, July 28, after allegedly vandalizing property at Fantinekill Cemetery in Wawarsing.
A 32-year-old Ellenville man was arrested Thursday, July 28, after allegedly vandalizing property at Fantinekill Cemetery in Wawarsing. Photo Credit: Ulster County Sheriff's Office/Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man could face jail time for allegedly defacing a cemetery headstone and building with hate symbols.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Fantinekill Cemetery, located on State Route 209 in Wawarsing, just after 5 p.m. Monday, July 25.

A 911 caller said someone had defaced a headstone and receiving vault with spray paint.

When deputies arrived, they found swastikas painted onto both structures, police said.

On Thursday, July 28, deputies arrested a man on multiple charges in connection to the vandalism, including felony criminal mischief, a hate crime, and cemetery desecration.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the suspect, but said he is a 32-year-old from Ellenville.

The suspect was later released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Wawarsing Court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.