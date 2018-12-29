Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Haverstraw Woman Punches Officer In Face After Fight Breaks Out, Police Say

A woman punched a cop during a fight in from of the Karma Lounge.
A woman punched a cop during a fight in from of the Karma Lounge. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after punching a police officer in the face during a fight at a local nightclub.

Catherine M. Houston of Haverstraw was arrested Sunday around 2:51 a.m. in front of the Karma Lounge at 100 Main St., in the village of Nyack., said Orangetown Police Sgt. Daniel Costello.

The incident occurred when Orangetown officers were monitoring a large crowd outside of the bar when Houston was observed in a physical fight with another female. When officers attempted to separate the two, Houston punches one of the officers in the face with a closed fist, Costello said.

While trying to place her into custody she continued to struggle with officers on the ground and flailed her arms in an attempt to prevent from being handcuffed, he added.

Houston was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

She was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on Jan. 22, 2019.

