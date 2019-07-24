Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Haversttown Town

Police & Fire

Haverstraw Resident Charged With DWI In Westchester Stop

New York State Police.
New York State Police. Photo Credit: File

More than a dozen motorists were taken off the road by New York State Police troopers for alleged impaired driving.

Local residents charged include:

Westchester County

  • On Saturday, July 20, State Police from Stormville arrested Shane A. Lesniak, 46, of Yonkers, for DWAI Drugs, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, both misdemeanors. He was traveling on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of drugs, and in possession of a small amount of Ketamine.
  • On Saturday, July 20, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Vanessa M. Bermeo, 24, of Peekskill, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9 in Cortlandt, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Sunday, July 21, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Jorge R. Crespo, 38, of Croton-on-Hudson, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Putnam County

  • On Sunday, July 21, State Police from Dover Plains arrested Frederick P. Miller, 53, of Southeast, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in Pawling, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Sunday, July 21, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Robert Kristoferson, 25, of Putnam Valley, for DWI. He was traveling on Oregon Road East in Cortlandt, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

  • On Friday, July 19, State Police from Stormville arrested Scott W. Harden, 53, of Fishkill, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9D in Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

  • On Friday, July 19, State Police from Hawthorne arrested Jason M. Castillo, 31, of Haverstraw, for DWI. He was traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Yonkers, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

