Haverstraw Resident Charged With DWI In Westchester Stop

More than a dozen motorists were taken off the road by New York State Police troopers for alleged impaired driving.

Local residents charged include:

Westchester County

On Saturday, July 20, State Police from Stormville arrested Shane A. Lesniak, 46, of Yonkers, for DWAI Drugs, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, both misdemeanors. He was traveling on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of drugs, and in possession of a small amount of Ketamine.

On Saturday, July 20, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Vanessa M. Bermeo, 24, of Peekskill, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9 in Cortlandt, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, July 21, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Jorge R. Crespo, 38, of Croton-on-Hudson, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Putnam County

On Sunday, July 21, State Police from Dover Plains arrested Frederick P. Miller, 53, of Southeast, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in Pawling, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, July 21, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Robert Kristoferson, 25, of Putnam Valley, for DWI. He was traveling on Oregon Road East in Cortlandt, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Friday, July 19, State Police from Stormville arrested Scott W. Harden, 53, of Fishkill, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9D in Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Friday, July 19, State Police from Hawthorne arrested Jason M. Castillo, 31, of Haverstraw, for DWI. He was traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Yonkers, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

