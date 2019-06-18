Contact Us
Police & Fire

Haverstraw Resident Charged With DWI In State Police Stops

Zak Failla
New York State Police.
New York State Police.

A Westchester woman who was in possession of crack cocaine was among 16 drivers in the Hudson Valley busted for alleged impaired driving over the weekend.

Troopers from the New York State Police barrack in Cortlandt were called to Washington Street in Peekskill, where there was a report of a one-car crash.

While investigating the crash, it was determined that the driver, Mount Vernon resident Normajean Wilke, 43, was under the influence of drugs and in possession of crack cocaine and she was arrested.

Wilke was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Others charged with alleged impaired driving in the Hudson Valley include:

Dutchess County

  • On Saturday, June 15, State Police from Rhinebeck arrested Dion Lanzetta, 28, of Rhinebeck, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in Hyde Park, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Saturday, June 15, State Police from Poughkeepsie arrested Christopher J. Bolettieri, 47, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling on North Avenue in Pleasant Valley, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Saturday, June 15, State Police from Livingston arrested Aisha McClinton, 32, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 199 in Milan, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Saturday, June 15, State Police from Wappinger arrested Olger A. Narvaezduran, 34, of Wappingers Falls, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law, a class E felony. He was traveling on State Route 9D in Wappinger, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Sunday, June 16, State Police from Wappinger arrested Erika E. Gibbs, 29, of Beacon, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 52 in Fishkill, when she was involved in a two-car personal injury motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Putnam County

  • On Sunday, June 16, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Jaime S. Caiza Espejo, 27, of Carmel, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law, a class E felony. He was traveling on Oregon Road in Cortlandt, when he was involved in a one-car motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol with a child in the vehicle, and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Sunday, June 16, State Police from Lebanon arrested Craig S. Beloff, 54, of Putnam Valley, for DWI. He was traveling on the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam Valley, when he was involved in a three-car motor vehicle crash, and fled the scene. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

  • On Sunday, June 16, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Jorge Tepan, 40, of Haverstraw, for Aggravated DWI with a prior conviction, a class E felony. He was traveling on North Division Street in Cortlandt, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

