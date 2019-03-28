Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Parents Will Be Held Accountable If They Violate Rockland State Of Emergency, County Exec Says
Police & Fire

Haverstraw Man Charged After Refusing To Leave 9W Restaurant Where Girlfriend Works, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Anthony Lleras, 26, of Haverstraw
Anthony Lleras, 26, of Haverstraw Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department

A Haverstraw man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to leave a restaurant where his girlfriend works, according to police.

Stony Point Police responded to a report of a fight at a restaurant on 9W in Stony Point around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Anthony Lleras, had arrived at the restaurant to speak with his girlfriend. When she expressed that she didn't want to speak to him, he refused to leave, even after being asked by employees several times.

Lleras allegedly tried to enter a section of the restaurant that was only for employees and had to be forcibly stopped.

Lleras was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear at Stony Point Justice Court on Thursday, April 18.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.