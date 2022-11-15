Have You Seen Him? Suspect ID Released In Fatal Shooting Of 29-Year-Old In Hudson Valley

Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Westchester County, and are actively looking for him.

Mtayari Dixon, age 29, originally from New Rochelle but now believed to live in Connecticut, in Stamford, is suspected of killing New Rochelle resident James Caldwell Jr. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to New Rochelle Police.

On that day, Dixon is believed to have shot Caldwell multiple times in New Rochelle at the intersection of Horton Ave. and Colonel Lee Archer Blvd., police said.

Caldwell was brought to a hospital by police, where he later died of his injuries, according to authorities.

Dixon's arrest warrant calls for extradition from any US state, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

