Harriman State Park Fire Spreads To More Than 12 Acres Before Being Contained

A fire that broke out at Harriman State Park last week spread across more than 12 acres before it was contained.

Forest rangers and members of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation responded to the blaze at the portion of the state park in both Rockland and Orange counties located in the town of Ramapo at 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported.

The fire had spread to 12 acres by 11 p.m., and rangers began burning a control line to keep it contained to a 34-acre area, officials said.

Officials said the fire was put into patrol status by Wednesday, Aug. 17.

It is believed to have started with an unattended campfire, according to the report.

Find a video of the fire here.

