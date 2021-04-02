Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Infection-Rate Increase; Latest Rundown Of Cases By County
Police & Fire

Gun-Wielding 20-Year-Old Attempts To Break Down Door Of Westchester Residence, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man was busted with a weapon while trying to break down a door in New Rochelle.
A man was busted with a weapon while trying to break down a door in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police Department

A man was busted with a loaded handgun while attempting to break down a door of a Westchester home, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a private residence on Horton Avenue at 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, where there was a report of a man attempting to break down the door of the home while carrying a weapon.

Police said that upon arrival, they located 20-year-old Sincere Thomas, identified him as a suspect, and took him into custody without incident as he was exiting the property.

The investigation into Thomas, a New Rochelle resident, found that he was in possession of a loaded handgun, which was seized.

Thomas was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm. He was scheduled to appear in New Rochelle City Court on Friday to respond to the charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.