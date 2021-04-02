Gun-Wielding 20-Year-Old Attempts To Break Down Door Of Westchester Residence, Police Say

A man was busted with a loaded handgun while attempting to break down a door of a Westchester home, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a private residence on Horton Avenue at 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, where there was a report of a man attempting to break down the door of the home while carrying a weapon.

Police said that upon arrival, they located 20-year-old Sincere Thomas, identified him as a suspect, and took him into custody without incident as he was exiting the property.

The investigation into Thomas, a New Rochelle resident, found that he was in possession of a loaded handgun, which was seized.

Thomas was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm. He was scheduled to appear in New Rochelle City Court on Friday to respond to the charge.

