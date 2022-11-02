Contact Us
Gun, Loaded Magazine Found Buried At Hudson Valley School: Police

Ben Crnic
Email me
A gun was found buried in dirt and leaves at the Daniel Webster Elementary School in New Rochelle.
A gun was found buried in dirt and leaves at the Daniel Webster Elementary School in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Brett Hondow

Police found a handgun and a loaded magazine buried nearby an elementary school in Westchester County. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 1 around 12:40 p.m., police responded to Daniel Webster Elementary School in New Rochelle at 95 Glenmore Dr. after school staff reported a partially buried firearm in a dirt area by a tree that could be seen through the schoolyard fence, according to New Rochelle Police. 

When they arrived, police uncovered an unloaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun along with a fully loaded magazine next to it that had been buried in dirt and leaves, police said. 

According to police, the area where the gun was found buried was not accessible to students because it was six feet above the sidewalk behind a retaining wall, and behind a high fence. 

Anyone with information is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

