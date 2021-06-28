Gun Buyback Event Offering Cash/iPads In Rockland

In an effort to get guns off the streets, a Rockland County Police department is hosting a gun buyback program.

The Clarkstown Police, in collaboration with the State Attorney General Letitia James and the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, will be hosting a community gun buyback on Wednesday, June 30, from 4 - 7 pm., said Detective Norman Peters with the Clarkstown Police.

To turn in a gun, they must be unloaded and in a plastic or paper bag or box in the trunk of your vehicle.

There is no limit to the number of firearms allowed to be turned in.

Here are the amounts being given for guns:

Assault rifles: $250

Handgun: $150

Rifle or shotgun: $75

Non-working antique guns: $25

Those who turn in a working handgun or assault rifle will also receive an iPad. One iPad per person.

Note: Licensed gun dealers, active or retired law enforcement are not eligible.

The buyback will be held at East Spring Valley Fire District, 62 Overlook Blvd, Nanuet.

For more information, call 914-422-8755.

