Grand Jury Indicts Two Men For Murder Of 12-Year-Old Girl

Kathy Reakes
Gilbert Thomas and Robert James
Gilbert Thomas and Robert James Photo Credit: New York State Police

Two men have been indicted on murder charges in connection with the Thursday, Dec. 17 death of a 12-year-old girl. 

Gilbert Thomas, 24, and Robert “Nikki” James, 46, both of Kingston, were indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury. 

The indictment was handed up Wednesday, Dec. 30, said the Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg.

Both Thomas and James are accused of the murder of D'Janeira Mason, who was killed inside her home at 60 Van Buren St. around 8 p.m. when shots were fired into the house, the DA's Office said.

D'Janeira Mason

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home

Her 9-year-old brother was shot in the arm. 

D'Janeira, called Djae by friends and family, was a seventh-grade student at J. Watson Bailey Middle School, which posted a video on its website in her honor, saying, "This beautiful sassy spirited soul, DJ, had a great smile. She was always loyal, honest, and funny. In math and science she was the first one to raise her hand, she loved and excelled in these subjects."

In addition to murder, both men were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault. James was also charged with criminal facilitation.

James was arrested by the New York State Police in Kingston on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Thomas was arrested by the New York State Police in Kingston on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Both men are being held without bail.

Ulster County District Attorney, David Clegg stated, “This investigation could not have proceeded so quickly to the point of indictment without aid from members of the community."

