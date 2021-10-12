Contact Us
Police & Fire

Girl Hospitalized After Hammer Crashes Through Car Window In Rockland

The hammer that was thrown through the window of a vehicle.
The hammer that was thrown through the window of a vehicle. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured after being hit with a hammer that was thrown through the windshield of the car she was riding in.

The incident took place around 2:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, just south of Exit 14A on I-87, in the town of Ramapo in Rockland County.

According to New York State Police Trooper Tara McCormick, a preliminary investigation determined that a hammer went through the windshield of a vehicle, striking the front seat passenger.

The victim was transported to Westchester County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. State Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact State Police Tarrytown at 800-842-2233.

