Gillibrand Dropped Out Of Presidential Race At Smart Time, Experts Say

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand got out of the presidential race at the right time, according to experts.

Gillibrand had been polling poorly following multiple Democratic debates, despite a multi-million dollar war chest for her campaign, before she dropped out of the race.

The senator took to Twitter to officially announce the end of her campaign for president in this video .

“Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”

In a recent Quinnipiac poll , no voters said they would vote for Gillibrand in a Democratic primary, and no voters said they were paying attention to her campaign. Candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris remain the favorites, according to the poll.

"In hypothetical matchups between President Trump and the top five Democratic presidential candidates, one key number is 40," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said. "It's the ceiling of support for Trump, no matter the candidate. It hovers close to his job approval rating, which has stayed in a tight range since being elected."

According to Business Insider, Gillibrand dropped out at a smart time. It is expected that Warren and Harris will be the biggest beneficiaries of Gillibrand leaving the race.

“Though considered a compelling candidate early in the race — in the first five of our surveys, which ran from late December to late February, an average of 26 percent of people familiar with Gillibrand said they'd be satisfied with her as nominee — that number slipped as peers such as Warren and Harris surged.”

On Politico , Patti Solis Doyle, a Democratic strategist who was involved in Hillary Clinton’s presidential run, said, “Gillibrand was drowned out by the top tier, in the same way the rest of the candidates who are still in it and aren’t in those top five are being drowned out. It’s a sign for all of them that they’re probably not going to break out, either.”

