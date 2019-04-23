Gas Line Struck, Forcing Evacuation Of Office Building In Rockland

The Clarkstown Police Department is on the scene of a gas line rupture in New City.

The incident took place around 10:50 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, at 337 N Main St.; the building, a professional office building, is being evacuated for safety reasons, said the Clarkstown Police.

The fire department and repair crews are on the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.