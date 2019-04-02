Garnerville Resident Charged With DWI In State Police Stop

New York State Police troopers removed more than two dozen drivers from Hudson Valley roadways over the weekend for alleged impaired driving.

Local residents charged include:

Orange County

On Friday, March 29, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Khadrey Merot, 25 of New Windsor, for DWI. She was traveling on Broadway in Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 30, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Sarah Tomczak, 32 of Goshen, for DWI. She was traveling on Monhagen Avenue in Middletown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 30, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Cesar Rivera Hernandez,, 22 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Albert Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 30, State Police troopers from Highland arrested Travis Bauer, 22 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Albany Post Road in New Paltz when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 31, State Police troopers from Haverstraw arrested Kaleem King, 26 of New Windsor, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orangetown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 31, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Courtney Smith, 44 of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 17M in Monroe when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 31, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Astria Juarez, 27 of Bloomingburg, for DWI. She was traveling on Water Street in Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On March 30, State Police troopers from Haverstraw arrested Rudi Lemus Vasquez, 32 of Garnerville, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 202 in Haverstraw when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

Westchester County

On Sunday, March 31, State Police troopers from Haverstraw arrested Timothy McKnight, 29 of New Rochelle, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Clarkstown when his vehicle became stuck in the mud in the center median. Troopers responded to offer assistance. While speaking to McKnight, troopers determined that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Sunday, March 31, State Police troopers from Highland arrested Lynn Conte, 64 of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 299 in Lloyd when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

